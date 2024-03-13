Etfidea LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,585.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $440.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,132,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,992,230. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $293.24 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.66.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

