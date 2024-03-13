Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 13th (AAU, ADES, AEZS, AIRG, AMS, AWX, AXON, BLPH, BTDR, CALA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 13th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

