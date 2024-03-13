Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AND. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.64.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of AND opened at C$43.25 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.09. The company has a market cap of C$842.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.