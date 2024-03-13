Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ChromaDex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.95 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

