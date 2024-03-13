EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EnWave Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Get EnWave alerts:

About EnWave

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.