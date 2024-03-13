Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 2,042.1% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENGIY stock remained flat at $16.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Engie has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

