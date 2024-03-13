Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 2,042.1% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Engie Price Performance
ENGIY stock remained flat at $16.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Engie has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Engie Company Profile
