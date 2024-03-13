enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 957.8% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms recently commented on ENGN. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
enGene stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,900. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
