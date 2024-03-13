enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 957.8% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENGN. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

enGene Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,900. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

