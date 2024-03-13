Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

