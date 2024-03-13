Elevation Oncology (ELEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ: ELEV) recently:

3/7/2024 – Elevation Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Elevation Oncology had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Elevation Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Elevation Oncology is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Elevation Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 7.1 %

ELEV stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.22, a current ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 674.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

