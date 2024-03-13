Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.