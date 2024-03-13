Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eiffage Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Eiffage Company Profile

Featured Articles

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

