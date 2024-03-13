Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Eiffage Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.
Eiffage Company Profile
