Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,401. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. 2,104,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.