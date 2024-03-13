Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.