eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.