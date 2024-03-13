Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the February 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETW remained flat at $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,329. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 30.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

