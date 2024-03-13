Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the February 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETW remained flat at $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,329. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
