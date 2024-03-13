e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $205.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

