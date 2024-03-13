Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.87 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

