Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Duratec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Duratec Company Profile
