Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Duratec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Duratec alerts:

About Duratec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Duratec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, Buildings & Facades, and Energy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Duratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.