Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 193,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

