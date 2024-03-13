Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
