Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.00

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 48600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,599. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,599. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,744 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,272 over the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 365,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

