Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 126.0% in February

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the February 14th total of 513,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Stock Up 14.1 %

DPRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,317. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Draganfly

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.