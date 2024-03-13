Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

