Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.69, but opened at $129.15. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $128.98, with a volume of 3,485,277 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.58.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

