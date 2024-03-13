Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q1 guidance to $1.33-1.48 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.30 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

