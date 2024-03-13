Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $21.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

