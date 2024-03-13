Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.07. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 3,341,382 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at $167,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

