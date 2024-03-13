DIMO (DIMO) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DIMO has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 206,163,734.91543162 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.52398678 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,357,796.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.