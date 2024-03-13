Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 68,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,616. The company has a market cap of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

