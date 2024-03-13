Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.76

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 3929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

