Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up 1.7% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Digital Turbine worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.5 %

APPS stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

