Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

