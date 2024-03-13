Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $141,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $199.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

