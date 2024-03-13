Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 125,450 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $133,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

