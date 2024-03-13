Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

DAL stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.54.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

