Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 59,783 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.09.
Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.
Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.
