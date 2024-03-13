DeepOnion Price Up 10.8% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00125472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018520 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

