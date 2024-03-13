Decred Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Decred has a market cap of $497.35 million and $9.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $31.25 or 0.00042662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00129519 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,917,518 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

