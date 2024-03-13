Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Takes $9.88 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. Lantheus accounts for 2.5% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned about 0.21% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LNTH opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.