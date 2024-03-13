Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 12-Month High at $435.13

Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.13 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 427.40 ($5.48), with a volume of 3673993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.40 ($4.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Darktrace Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 353.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,504.29 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($345,932.09). 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darktrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Stories

