Daqo New Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 1,295 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 370,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,148. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

