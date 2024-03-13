Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 120,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,325,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $23,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

