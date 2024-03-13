Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 120,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,325,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
