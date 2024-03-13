Dagco Inc. Sells 145,065 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dagco Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,065 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. 727,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.53.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
