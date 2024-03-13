Dagco Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4,363.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,469 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 7.9% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 259,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,978. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

