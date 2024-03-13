Dagco Inc. Has $885,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dagco Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. 139,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,653. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

