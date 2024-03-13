Dagco Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Dagco Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,821 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $823.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $62.74.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
