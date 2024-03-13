Dagco Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dagco Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.63. 136,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,509. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.20 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.