Dagco Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dagco Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 21,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,140,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,098.90. 25,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,894. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

