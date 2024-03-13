Dagco Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $246.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

