Dagco Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dagco Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 1,185,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.